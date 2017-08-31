Roundup: Coyote boys start 2017 better than ever

The Lake Tahoe Community College boys' soccer team is unbeaten through its first three games of the season.

The Coyotes played three games in three days starting Friday, Aug. 25, and won two and tied one all on their home turf.

"We are off to our best start in the young four-year history," said Coyotes head coach Nick Arbelaez.

Lake Tahoe tied Folsom 2-2 on Friday then beat West Hills 2-1 and Clovis 3-1, respectively, over the weekend.

The Coyotes next play Thursday and Friday against USU Eastern and Otero. Both games will be played in Las Vegas.

Their next home game is at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10 against De Anza.

LTCC girls soccer guts out scoreless tie in opener

The Lake Tahoe Community College girls' soccer team earned a 0-0 tie Friday against Sierra in the Coyotes season opener at home.

"It was a very intense game, very physical and even ugly at times, but we gritted out a tie against one of the top teams in Northern California," said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. "I think our fitness let us a down a bit late as we weren't able to match their energy for the full 90 minutes. Still, we still haven't given up a goal in our first 180 minutes together, which is quite amazing considering our competition."

The Coyotes had several scoring chances early and a few later but couldn't convert them into goals.

Evans loved the play from his keeper Claudia Janese.

"She was a stud in goal, denying several point-blank shots," Evans said. "She was clearly the man of the match because of her saves, particularly in the second half."

The Coyotes next play at 3 p.m. Sunday against Ohlone in the East Bay and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Rosa.

Viking girls win 1, lose 2 in own tourney

After opening the season with a tough loss to eventual champion Douglas in the South Tahoe Invitational, the Vikings girls' soccer team split two games on Saturday.

"We had a rough showing, but considering we played 4A opponents and the soccer improved throughout the weekend, I am OK with the results," said Vikings head coach Mark Salmon.

Freshman Kelsey Hogan tallied the lone goal Saturday morning in South Tahoe's victory over Wooster. The Vikings missed out on a clear breakaway scoring chance and a few other solid chances to put the ball into the net and extend the lead.

The Vikings finished the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Spanish Springs after going into halftime tied.

"We played our best soccer of the event in the opening 30 minutes and had a couple of decent chances," Salmon said. "The second half started the same way, but by the 45th minute, Spanish Spring's size and physicality finally broke us down and they scored three goals in the final 15 minutes."

The Vikings played three higher division schools during the tournament and Salmon feels the group is headed in the right direction.

"We will find our legs and be ready for our home opener (Sept. 6)," Salmon said. "The lessons learned from the weekend were the need to find some clear leadership voices from upperclassman to push the team through adversity and keep our heads in the game from whistle to whistle. We are a little slow in transition still, as seen in our goal ratio so the focus will be on bettering ourselves in transition on both sides of the ball."

JV — The Vikings finished the tournament with one win and two losses, but were in each game and had their chances to win all three.