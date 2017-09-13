Rushing & rolling

Whittell had three running backs rush for over 100 yards Friday night as the Warriors rolled to a 54-6 victory over the Eureka Vandals at South Tahoe Middle School.

Warriors senior Corey Huber rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the way. It was reported Friday night that Huber rushed for over 200 yards, but head coach Phil Bryant reviewed the film and adjusted the yardage.

Dalton Warswick rushed for three touchdowns and 114 yards on 11 attempts and quarterback Isaiah Womack rushed for 108 yards and two scores on six totes for the Warriors (2-0).

Womack also completed 4 of 6 passes for 71 yards. Nick Buchholz caught one of those passes for 41 yards.

"We got off to a fast start and scored on our first offensive play," Bryant said. "The ground game was impressive behind coach Branham's work. His front five (including the tight ends) Nick Buchholz, Connor Huber, Bastion Elkins, Alex Byer and Gunnar Barnwell repeatedly opened big holes in the Eureka front line. Then with our speed we were able to capitalize on the space they created. We have always been a solid running team in my four years as head coach and now we need to expand our passing game behind Isaiah and Trent Dingman."

Huber and Barnwell led the defense with 15 stops apiece. Huber made 10 solo tackles and assisted on five others while Barnwell made five solo tackles and assisted on 10 more.

"Defensively, Gunnar had some big hits, particularly on special teams," Bryant said. "Connor and Nick have been big in defense and we had a pleasant surprise in the play of sophomore Dylan Wade. Coach Doug Patton's D was really tested with the size and power of Eureka's offense. But, as always, he has a great game plan and the kids execute."

The Warriors next play at 7 p.m. Friday at Pyramid Lake.

"We need to keep getting better and our entire coaching staff works hard every day to make that happen," Bryant said. "Those guys don't get enough recognition for the time they put in but it's definitely a great group to have with me."