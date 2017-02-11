Snowshoe a 5K | TahoeDailyTribune.com

It’s that time of year again — Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club hosts its annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Camp Richardson Resort.

Geared toward those who have never snowshoed (or have little experience), the family-friendly event begins at 10 a.m. and traverses a machine-groomed track through mountain meadows and the forest.

“If you have never experienced snowshoeing, this is your chance. If you can walk, you can snowshoe. You don’t have to race; just have fun,” states a press release from Tahoe Mountain Milers.

Apart from the walk, attendees can look forward to barbecued sausages, chili, fruit, cookies, hot chocolate and additional post-race refreshments.

For those of a competitive nature, handmade first, second and third place awards will be given out to athletes in each age category.

Early registration ends on Saturday, Feb. 11 — sign up early to save $10 on cost to participate. The earlier you sign up, the better: free snowshoe rentals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pre-registration is $30 and includes a winter beanie, post-race refreshments and day use of groomed Camp Richardson trails, as well as access to snowshoe rental.

Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Get more information and download a registration form online at http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org. Forms are also available at Kahle Community Center, South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, Reno Running Company and Eclipse Sports in Reno, and CV Sports in Carson City.

Call 775-588-2864 to learn more.