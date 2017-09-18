South Tahoe boys, girls netters sweep past Churchill

The South Tahoe boys' and girls' tennis teams on Thursday each defeated the Churchill Greenwave.

The boys went on the road to earn their 11-7 victory and were led by their top two singles players, senior Mickey Sullivan and sophomore Juan Vazquez.

"Windy conditions made for tough matches, but we were able to pull it out," said South Tahoe head coach Will Davenport. "Sonam Sherpa pushed Churchill's top singles player to a tiebreaker in his first time playing singles and Mickey anchored the team with three strong wins."

Sullivan, the Vikings' No. 1 player, earned a 7-5 win over Churchill's No. 1 then beat the Greenwave's No. 2 and No. 3 6-0 and 6-4, respectively.

Vazquez surrendered just six games in winning all three of his matches.

Sherpa added two points to the team total by winning two of his three matches.

Recommended Stories For You

The Vikings' top doubles team of Quinn Proctor and Pete Sullivan won two of three matches and Ian Smith and Adin Burns scored the Vikings' final point.

South Tahoe's No. 3 girls' single, sophomore Kayla Mason, won all three of her matches and surrendered just one game in leading the Vikings to a 13-5 victory.

The Vikings top doubles team of Abby Burns and Gabbi Fisher also cruised to victory three times and gave up four games in three sets.

Also earning points for the Vikings (4-0) were Allyson Cromwell who won two matches, Lyndsey Allen won one match, the No. 2 doubles team of Sierra Dahl and Riana Bindel earned two points, Alma Ramirez-Tapia and Alyx Carlson earned a victory together and Theresa Sandborn and Lauren Schwartz earned the final point.

The girls next will host Sparks at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, while the boys (5-0) will hit the road to take on the Railroaders in Sparks.