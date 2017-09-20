South Tahoe boys’ soccer off to best start in 5 years

Andy Salazar scored four goals in two games and helped the South Tahoe Vikings boys' soccer team tie the defending state champs and defeat Lowry.

The Vikings (3-2-2, 2-0-1 3A Northern West League) are off to their best start in league play in five years, said head coach Leon Abravanel.

Salazar scored the Vikings' lone goal in a 1-1 tie with defending champ Sparks Friday, Sept. 15, then recorded a hat trick in South Tahoe's 4-3 victory over Lowry.

"We are continuing to prove to ourselves as individuals and a program," Abravanel said. "Our staff is happy with the trajectory we are setting for this season. Success is more important in the classroom and we are beginning to understand what it truly means to be a student athlete."

The Vikings would like the community to come to their home game at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, against Elko.

Buchholz, Holmes lead Viking runners in Angels Camp

Carissa Buchholz ran to fourth place Saturday in the Frogtown Invitational to lead the South Tahoe girls to third place out of 16 small school teams.

Buchholz, a sophomore, finished the 3-mile mostly dirt course in 21 minutes, 11 seconds.

South Tahoe totaled 96 points and finished behind Amador (88) and winner Ripon (58).

Senior Ally Sullivan finished 11th out of 137 runners in 21:54, sophomores Hannah Trew and Moorea Davison came in 26th and 27th in 23:25 and 23:36, respectively and sophomore Eliana Carney finished in 59th in 25:58.

Senior David Holmes led the Vikings boys to a 14th place finish out of 24 teams.

Holmes came in 11th out of a field of 191 in a time of 17:55.

Also for South Tahoe, junior Christopher Hoefer finished 34th in 18:40, junior Calvin Holmes was 77th in 20:15, sophomore Lars Romsos was 104th and freshman Leyton Sweeney was 122nd.

The Vikings next will race Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Bob Firman Cross Country Invitational in Boise, Idaho.

Viking volleyers fall Friday, win Saturday

The South Tahoe Vikings volleyball team suffered its first league loss of the season Friday but bounced back Saturday with a victory.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Vikings lost to the Elko Indians, a team they had previously beaten three times already this season.

In the three previous meetings, South Tahoe won five sets while losing just two, but dropped all three sets (25-19, 25-21, 25-18) to the Indians Friday on their home court.

"We couldn't get in a rhythm and we made too many errors to string together runs," said Vikings head coach Kelly Racca.

McKenna Brewer and Sofia Hedqvist led the Vikings attack with seven kills apiece. Brewer added three service aces and three solo blocks.

Layne Hembree added four kills, Hailey Naccarato recorded four of the Vikings' 12 service aces and Tyler Pevenage had 16 assists.

South Tahoe bounced back Saturday with a home three-set victory (25-16, 25-18, 25-22) over the Spring Creek Spartans.

Brewer recorded a match-high 12 kills, served for three aces and had four solo blocks to lead the way.

Also for the Vikings (14-3, 3-1 3A Northern League), Hedqvist served five of the teams 12 aces and also recorded five kills, Hembree had six kills, a solo block and two assisted blocks, Naccarato had 24 digs, Sydney McCarthy had 17 assists and Pevenage had 15.

The loss dropped the Vikings in a tie for second place with Dayton and Fernley and a half game behind Lowry (3-0), who they'll play at 6 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe.

Vikings football beaten by Fernley, suffer 2nd straight loss

The South Tahoe Vikings football team lost its second game in a row Friday night, falling 26-0 to Fernley.

It was the Vikings first game on the road and their offense never got on track after the two-hour bus ride.

Fernley (3-1, 3-0 3A Northern) scored a touchdown in every quarter and stayed tied with Spring Creek for the top spot in league.

The Vikings (1-2, 1-2 3A Northern) dropped to seventh place in the 10-team conference.

South Tahoe will play its second straight game on the road this week when they play Churchill County (3-1, 2-1 3A Northern) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in Fallon, Nevada.

Warrior girls' soccer wins 2 to start season

The Whittell Warriors girls' soccer team has won two straight games to start the 2017 season.

The Warriors scored three goals in the second half Saturday, Sept. 16, to run past their hosts, the Dayton Dust Devils.

Whittell (2-0, 2-0 2A Northern) started its season Sept. 8 with a 7-1 drubbing of Pershing County in Zephyr Cove.

The Warriors next will host White Pine at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.