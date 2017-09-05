South Tahoe boys’ soccer shuts out Yerington

The South Tahoe boys' soccer team earned a 4-0 victory Tuesday, Aug. 29, over Yerington at South Tahoe Middle School.

"Our program is learning how to be a team and take responsibility of our actions on and off the field," said Vikings head coach Leon Abravanel. "This past weekend was a great indicator of the character our team has. We are impressed with our boys and believe we will have a strong season."

Scoring goals for the Vikings were Daniel Hernandez, Andrew Salazar, Giovani Yanez and Armando Rosales.

The Vikings hosted Douglas at 6 p.m. Thursday — after press deadline — at South Tahoe Middle School in their final preseason contest and will host Incline at 5 p.m. Wednesday in their 3A Northern League opener.