South Tahoe football edged by Churchill

The South Tahoe Vikings football team suffered its third straight loss Friday night in excruciating fashion, falling 35-34 to the Churchill Greenwave in Fallon, Nevada.

Fernley has control in the 3A Northern League and is the only undefeated team at 4-0. Fernley beat Elko (2-2) 35-14. Churchill is 3-1 and fell last week to Fernley 32-30.

In other league action, Spring Creek (3-1) dumped Sparks (3-1) 35-15 and Wooster (1-3) topped Lowry (0-4) 9-6. Truckee (2-1) will host Dayton (0-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23.

The Vikings (1-3) will celebrate homecoming next Friday vs. the Lowry Buckaroos.