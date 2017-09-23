South Tahoe football edged by Churchill
September 23, 2017
The South Tahoe Vikings football team suffered its third straight loss Friday night in excruciating fashion, falling 35-34 to the Churchill Greenwave in Fallon, Nevada.
Fernley has control in the 3A Northern League and is the only undefeated team at 4-0. Fernley beat Elko (2-2) 35-14. Churchill is 3-1 and fell last week to Fernley 32-30.
In other league action, Spring Creek (3-1) dumped Sparks (3-1) 35-15 and Wooster (1-3) topped Lowry (0-4) 9-6. Truckee (2-1) will host Dayton (0-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23.
The Vikings (1-3) will celebrate homecoming next Friday vs. the Lowry Buckaroos.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Whittell transfers Galli and Moretti key to South Tahoe success on football field
- Nevada bear hunting season stirs strong emotions in Lake Tahoe Basin
- Come Up For Air (CUFA) 2017 Fall Classic draws many to Lake Tahoe Basin
- South Tahoe Vikings visits Churchill looking for big win
- Vikings girls earn tie vs. defending state champ Truckee
Trending Sitewide
- First snow of 2017-18 season falls in mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe (video)
- Fatal 16-vehicle crash cleared, westbound I-80 reopens near Eagle Lakes
- South Lake Tahoe considers service that tracks down illegal VHRs
- California Highway Patrol IDs South Lake Tahoe motorcyclist killed in crash
- Kirkwood fined over wetlands contamination