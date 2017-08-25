South Tahoe football to scrimmage Friday, open season September 1

South Tahoe senior star McCallan Castles thinks scrimmaging Edison Friday, Aug. 25, is a good thing for the Vikings football team.

The Vikings were scheduled to play Skyline, of Utah, Friday at home but could not iron out the details and the game fell through in late July.

Instead, third-year head coach Louis Franklin invited Edison, a team coached by friends in Stockton near his old stomping grounds of Lodi where he coached Tokay, to come up for a scrimmage.

"It's kind of nice, since we're a young team this year, to have a scrimmage Friday instead of a game easing everybody into it," said Castles Tuesday while thunder rumbled in the sky and a steady rain fell during practice. "Especially Skyline, it's a tough game. Now, maybe we can build some confidence in what we're doing before our opener."

The controlled scrimmage is free to the public. Referees will not be used and coaches from each team will blow whistles regulating play.

In Edison, Franklin is bringing up a large school, division I team from the Sac-Joaquin Section that threw the ball 55 percent of the time last year.

Franklin will be familiar with Edison, whose mascot is also the Vikings, having coached against them while at Tokay.

The game should be a good test for South Tahoe and get them ready for the rigors of the 3A Northern League.

"We're definitely trying to get our younger guys ready for the physicality," said Castles, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver who is verbally committed to the University of California, at Berkeley. He made 65 receptions last year for 1,193 yards and 15 touchdowns. "So far we haven't gone live too much in practice because we've been spread thin with injuries."

Castles and junior Kody Griffis were named team captains and Franklin will likely add one or two every week depending on players' effort, attitude and execution during the practice week.

The game begins at 5 p.m. at the "field on the hill."