South Tahoe Futbol Club announces winter dates and times | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Tahoe Futbol Club recently announced the dates and times for its Academy Winter I and II.

Both academy programs are six weeks long, and spots are limited to 30 players per hour.

Dates for the Winter 1 program include Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, 10 and 17. Week one of the Winter 1 program will be at Sierra House, while the rest of the weeks will be held at South Tahoe Middle School, located at 2940 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The Winter 2 program runs on March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7.

The program is being expanded to three 1-hour time slots. The are:

4:15-5:15 p.m. — boys and girls ages 5 through 9

5:30-6:30 p.m. — boys and girls ages 10 through 14

6:45-7:45 p.m. — boys and girls ages 15 through 19

Each time slot is limited to 30 players, so STFC asks participants to reserve their spot by sending payment to:

STFC Academy, P.O. Box 16280

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151

STFC asks that an email be sent to STFCACADEMY@gmail.com with the player’s name, birth year and age.

Put in the memo of the check the time slot your child will be participating in and his or her name. That will help with creating a roster for the 1-hour session. By Winter 2, STFC anticipates having a link and page on its website for registration and payments.

The cost for Winter 1 and 2 is $160, while one six-week program is $90. STFC does offer drop-ins available for those who cannot commit to the six weeks — cost is $20 per drop in.

Families signing up three or more players in the academy should email STFCACADEMY@gmail.com for discounted family rates.