South Tahoe girls knocked off by Douglas in 1st round of tourney

The first few minutes were pretty good, the last 10 may have been better, but the 40 or so minutes in the middle weren't so great for South Tahoe.

The South Tahoe girls' soccer team was defeated 6-0 Friday by the Douglas Tigers on the Vikings home field in the opening game of the South Tahoe Invitational.

"For this young team, it's welcome to varsity soccer, welcome to 4A soccer," said Vikings head coach Mark Salmon. "It's a good wake up call for early in the season. I don't think it was as bad as the score but it was a rough result. It's a scrimmage and we'll learn from it."

Douglas took a 1-0 in the fifth minute of the contest but the Vikings steadied themselves until the last 10 minutes of the first half.

In just over a three-minute stretch, the Tigers tallied three goals to basically secure the game and take a 4-0 lead into halftime.

"That three-minute stretch, yeah, we got frazzled and for a young team that holds for a long period of time and we have to build off simple things and get ourselves out of danger," Salmon said. "It's just a confidence issue."

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas, who knocked off Tahoe's archrival and the defending 3A champion Truckee 4-2 on Aug. 22, took advantage of Viking miscues and scored 30 seconds into the final half.

The Tigers scored their final goal a few minutes later.

The Vikings regrouped and applied some pressure in the final 10 to 15 minutes with Lillie McGuire giving the group some energy and leadership with her ball handling skills. Salmon also liked the way Ashley Trejo played up top and Samantha Frates added a couple of shots on goal but the Vikings never really put together a serious threat.

"Toward the end, we played better, but it looked like a fitness issue," Salmon said. "But I'm not sure if it was confidence or game fit yet, but we'll see. Douglas will be the best team we play this year."

The Vikings (0-1) will play two games Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Round Robin event. They will play Wooster at 11:40 a.m. and Spanish Springs in the tournament finale at 6:20 p.m. Both games are at the high school and admission is free.