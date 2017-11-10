South Tahoe pee wees beat Sparks for championship

The South Tahoe junior pee wee football team won its second straight Snow Bowl championship Saturday, Nov. 4, with a 32-0 dominating win over Sparks at Douglas High School.

Shawn Stonecipher scored two touchdowns and Elias Aguilar, Braden Ball and Marcus Vidaurri each scored once for the champs.

"The boys reached a goal in coming back to the championship," said coach Carlos Vidaurri. "They proved a lot to themselves, their parents and especially us coaches on how dedicated they can be. These 12 boys have earned respect from the entire league. They always play with class and respect to players on the other teams. As a coaching staff, we are proud and feel privileged to coach this group of boys."

The pee wees have one last game, The Best of the West, Saturday in Santa Clara against a Bay Area team.