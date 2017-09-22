South Tahoe Vikings visits Churchill looking for big win

The Vikings' schedule in the first half of the season is loaded. With Churchill (3-1, 2-1 3A North) this Friday, South Tahoe will face the four toughest teams in the league in its first four games according to overall records.

The Vikings lost to defending 3A Northern League champs Spring Creek (3-1, 3-0 3A North), then fell to Fernley (3-1, 3-0 3A North) last week without starting quarterback Peyton Galli and standout wide receiver Mccallan Castles, who were both out with injuries. Castles played a series before the star receiver had to come out of the game.

In their opener, the Vikings railroaded Sparks (2-2, 2-1 3A North).

The overall records of South Tahoe's opponents are 11-5.

"We're playing the best teams up front," said South Tahoe head coach Louis Franklin. "Our focus has been better this week and we've definitely improved since the Spring Creek game. Our effort and attitude was there against Fernley. Without our starting quarterback and our best player on offense I thought we did pretty well. I like our chances moving forward. I think our best football is still ahead of us."

To have success Friday night, Galli says everyone just needs to do their jobs on offense and they should have a good week.

Middle linebacker Caleb Moretti says the Vikings need to stop the dive on defense and keep an eye on their quarterback who's a "decent" run threat.

The Vikings (1-2, 1-2 3A North) will try to break a two-game skid and even their record and maybe set themselves up for a third-place finish in league. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Fallon, Nevada.