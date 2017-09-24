South Tahoe volleyers rally to beat Churchill

The South Tahoe Vikings volleyball team rallied Tuesday after losing the first set to beat the Churchill Greenwave 3-1 (15-25, 25-18, 29-27, 25-17) in Fallon, Nevada.

"We used heart and battled back in set three," said Vikings head coach Kelly Racca. "It was heart attack city for me."

South Tahoe senior McKenna Brewer led the way on offense and defense by blasting a match-high 18 kills and making five blocks. She also served for three of the team's 12 aces.

Also for the Vikings, Teagan Williamson had eight kills and also served for two aces, Sofia Hedqvist had seven kills, two aces and 14 digs, Jerra McLaughlin had three solo blocks, Tyler Pevenage had 14 assists and two aces, Kaitlyn Racca had two aces and Sydney McCarthy had 16 assists.

South Tahoe (15-3, 4-1 3A Northern League) hosted co-first place Lowry (10-5, 3-0 3A Northern League) Friday night and will visit Truckee at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Fernley is also 4-1 in league and Dayton is just behind at 3-1.

"We hope to keep the momentum rolling," Racca said.

LTCC Women dominate West Hills

Five different players scored goals Wednesday and Claudia Janese recorded her fourth shutout of the season as the Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer team defeated West Hills 5-0 in a neutral site non-conference game at Cosumnes River in Sacramento.

South Tahoe graduates Maria Martinez and Kenya Maltase each scored first-half goals, then Madison Boyd, Zareli Villa, and South Tahoe grad Emma Dayberry added goals in the second half.

Lake Tahoe (3-1-3) played Friday at No. 7 Fresno City College and travels Saturday to take on College of Sequoias.