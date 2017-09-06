South Tahoe volleyers win title at North Tahoe Tournament

With just eight girls Saturday, the South Tahoe Vikings volleyball team lost just one set in winning the North Tahoe Tournament in Tahoe City.

The Vikings won all six contests while missing three players during the Labor Day weekend, including a narrow victory over Incline in the championship match. They were just two points better in both sets (30-28, 25-23) with the first decided in overtime.

McKenna Brewer served for nine aces in the championship match and also smacked a team-high eight kills to lead the Vikings. Brewer tied for team-high kills during the tournament with 25.

For the tournament, junior Sophia Hedqvist made a team-high 46 digs, hit for 22 kills, including seven in the title match and served up eight aces; junior Hailey Naccarato recorded 25 kills, 35 digs and 11 aces; sophomore Kaitlyn Racca served for a team-high 17 aces and made 11 digs in the final and sophomore Jerra McLaughlin had 12 kills and seven aces.