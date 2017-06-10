STHS golf team named academic state champs | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Tahoe High School golf team completed its season last month, placing fifth overall in NIAA Northern 3A league play.

According to STHS golf coach Nathan Crnich, the team has made significant strides since last year. "The guys did well this season," said Crnich. "There was a dramatic improvement from last season and we shot our all-time low team score in our last tournament."

Crnich said that, on average as a team, they shaved around 25 to 30 strokes off what they were shooting last season.

The team was also recognized for their academic performances as student athletes, having been named the boys NIAA 3A golf academic state champions for their collective GPAs. The honor was Nevada-wide for 3A teams. "I'm really happy with the progress the boys made over the year and the dedication they showed to their academics," said Crnich. "It was exciting to get that award. We have some outstanding academic freshmen on the team this year. They're spectacular people."

The Vikings did manage to qualify a golfer, Connor Molesworth, to compete at the state tournament. Molesworth was also named a 2nd Team All-League athlete by NIAA 3A coaches.

Crnich said the team is relatively young, losing no seniors this year, but the talent is likely to keep growing. "I'm really looking forward to next year," he said. "There are a few really solid kids coming up from middle school that could be my top golfers."

Crnich went on to explain that with the talent pool he will have next season, he's confident the team will fare well. "We want to win some more tournaments and that's something I think we can do," said Crnich. "We're going to be a competitor next year, for sure."