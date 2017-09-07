Friday night football: South Tahoe Vikings host Spring Creek Spartans

The South Tahoe Vikings football team lit the fuse to the 2017 season Friday night with a win over Sparks and will look to win its second straight this week when they host the Spring Creek Spartans.

South Tahoe seniors McCallan Castles and Jakob Costly each scored three touchdowns and quarterback Peyton Galli threw for three scores as the Vikings (1-0 3A Northern League) broke open the contest early and finished with a running clock as per the state 35-point mercy rule.

"Sometimes it feels like it's unfair, like tonight," said South Tahoe head coach Louis Franklin about what kind of weapon Castles is on offense. "They did everything they needed to, that kid just made plays we don't see very often, if ever. He's a type of kid, and I've coached some kids and against kids that play on Sundays, if he loves the game, we'll be able to tune in on Saturdays and watch him on college and hopefully on Sundays too. That was pretty special tonight even though he's not even 100 percent."

Castles had close to 200 receiving yards and Costly rushed for well over 100 and averaged over 10 yards per attempt.

"We had a rocky start to practice this week and then we finally stepped it up and looked like we were getting ready for a game," Castles said. "I was confident in our team going into this game and as soon as we started going, we rolled."

Vikings senior linebacker, and Whittell transfer, Caleb Moretti intercepted two passes and returned them both for touchdowns, one in each half.

"It was fun, my first time out here at South Tahoe and the atmosphere was amazing," Moretti said. "I came out here and worked my butt off and tried to do my job and get some tackles. I'm pretty sure they both came when they were spread out and I didn't have a run read. So I dropped back under their routes and they made the wrong two decisions."

Spring Creek (1-1, 1-0 3A Northern) earned a 35-7 victory over Lowry in its league opener last week on the road. The Spartans opened the year with a 55-42 loss to Star Valley from Afton, Wyoming.

Kickoff is at approximately 7 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe.