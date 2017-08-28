Coast fishing a true experience

Hello, fellow anglers, I have been away for a couple weeks fishing in Oregon and Northern California. Oh, did we get into some nice fish!

Renee and I started out for Oregon on Aug. 6. We fished with my cousin, Steve Hacker, for steelhead on the Rogue River the first day. We caught a few small throwbacks until I cast my #9 Panther Martin lure across the river and thought I had a snag. When I mistakenly gave it a little slack, I realized I had hooked a very large steelhead. With one whale-like jump, he spit the lure and was gone. I call that LDR, which means long distance release.

The next day, we got up early and decided to beat the heat of 103 degrees with 30 percent humidity and head to Brookings, Ore., to do some ling cod fishing. We all caught limits of green and blue ling cod ranging from 4 to 16 pounds. Renee, of course, reeled in the biggest that morning. We also caught nine black and blue rock cod ranging from 3 to 5 pounds.

As a note, Renee also caught and released a 10-pound red Vermilion, which in Oregon are illegal to keep. We came home to relax for a day before Renee and I headed for Crescent City, Calif. There we stayed for a few days in a nice cloud covered 68 degree weather.

We went fishing with John Martin, owner of the hardcore fishing trips. It was Renee, John and I as we ventured out seven miles off shore where John had a secret place he liked to fish. Oh, and the funny thing is, we departed after all the sport fishing boats had gone. We fished for a for about 3.5 hours and caught our limit of ling cod ranging from 4 to 15 pounds, plus our limits of Blue and Black Rockcod, Quillback, Vermilion (legal to keep in California). I also caught an 8-pound Canary Rock bass that was 5 ounces shy of the California state record.

We had released many fish that morning. We both were exhausted and had caught over 150 pounds of fish just in that trip.

Now, for the other part of that funny thing I mentioned earlier. We returned to the harbor, cleaned all of our fish ahead of all those sport fishing boats, and they did not come close to the fish we caught.

We returned to the hotel and decided to do some serf fishing the next day. With great advice from Eglund Marine Supply, which also has an excellent fishing section. We headed up the coast about 12 miles to a secluded beach area. This was Renee's first time serf fishing. But after a half-hour or so, she had it down to a science. We caught our biggest serf perch ever! They ranged from 8 inches up to a couple pounds.

That night I called my cousin to tell him we would be coming back the next day, and told him of our success. Steve told us to stay there and meet his son at Brookings Harbor the next morning to go out for albacore tuna. With all the fish we had caught we had to decline the invite just to rest a few days before returning home to fish some more. I have to tell you. If you ever get up to Crescent City and want to have great fishing adventure, call John Martin at 707-696-FISH. I guarantee you, he will put you on the fish. The only thing you might want to do is get a bigger fish cooler.

I hope you have a great adventure on your next fishing trip. Good fishin' and tight lines.