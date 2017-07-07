Tahoe Bike Challenge crowns winners | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Staff with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the League to Save Lake Tahoe (Keep Tahoe Blue) took the top prizes in the 2017 Tahoe Bike Challenge, while hundreds of Tahoe youth rode in increasingly large bike-to-school events.

Each year, for the first two weeks of June, hundreds of Tahoe residents and visitors participate in the Tahoe Bike Challenge. In teams or as individuals, participants join a friendly competition to see who can replace the most car trips with trips by bicycle. "We congratulate all the winners and everyone else who rode their bike during the 2017 Tahoe Bike Challenge," said Chris Carney, president of the Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition (LTBC). "We hope everyone had fun and that we see you on your bike all summer long."

This year, students from North Tahoe School in Tahoe City and South Tahoe's Bijou Community School, Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, Sierra House Elementary, Tahoe Valley Elementary School and South Tahoe Middle School participated in bike to school days. Over 430 students rode their bikes, completing 837 bicycle trips. Bijou Community School took the lead with the most trips.

"It was so impressive how many elementary and middle school students rode this year," said Morgan Beryl, chair of the Tahoe Bike Challenge's planning committee, a senior transportation planner with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and an advisory board member to the LTBC. "The students deserve a lot of credit for their efforts, as do the teachers, faculty, and volunteers like Gianna Leavers who made it all possible."