USASA South Shore 2016-17 series gets underway at Sierra-at-Tahoe (results) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The 2016-17 USASA South Shore series got off to a successful start this past weekend at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

In total, 38 competitors from the South Tahoe area and elsewhere in northern California competed in the event, which got underway with a rail jam on Friday, Dec. 16. The fun continued Saturday, Dec. 17, with the slalom and giant slalom.

Organizers credited the USASA directors, sponsors (Blackstrap, Shoreline at Tahoe, Woodward at Tahoe, Columbia clothing and others), and Sierra-at-Tahoe management and staff for making the event a success.

The next USASA South Shore series rail jam No. 2 is Saturday, Jan. 7, at Homewood Mountain Resort. Athletes do not have to be on a team to participate, but they do need to register online in advance at the USASA website or in person the morning of the event.

To learn more about the competitions, visit http://www.usasasouthtahoe.com. Get your USASA membership at http://www.usasa.org to participate in events all season long.

Membership costs vary based on age.