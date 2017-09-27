Sports roundup: South Tahoe girls’ soccer drops 1st league match

The South Tahoe girls' soccer team dropped its first league game of the season Saturday, Sept. 23. The Vikings lost 4-2 on the road at Spring Creek.

The Spartans scored one goal in the first half and added three more in the second.

South Tahoe freshman Kelsey Hogan and junior Riley Turner scored second-half goals. For Hogan, it was her team-leading fourth goal of the season and first for Turner.

South Tahoe has scored 10 goals in nine games and Hogan is the only Viking with multiple goals.

The Vikings (4-4-1, 3-1-1 3A Northern League) remain in third place behind league leaders Truckee and North Tahoe, both are at 5-0-1. Behind South Tahoe is Incline (2-2-2 and Spring Creek (2-3-1).

South Tahoe next will host Churchill, of Fallon, Nevada, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Buchholz, Holmes lead Viking runners in Idaho

The South Tahoe cross country team traveled to Boise, Idaho Friday to compete Saturday in the Bob Firman Invitational.

Vikings senior David Holmes and sophomore Carissa Buchholz had the strongest finishes for South Tahoe.

Buchholz finished the 5,000-meter course in fifth place out of 240 runners in the Division I race. She finished in a time of 19 minutes, 35.31 seconds, which was three seconds shy of her personal best.

South Tahoe senior Ally Sullivan finished 108th in 21:51.

The Vikings girls came in 19th out of 44 teams.

Holmes ran to 30th place out of 272 competitors. He finished in 16:49.48, a personal best for the length of race.

Viking junior Christopher Hoefer also finished in the top half of the boys' standings, finishing 131st in 17:56.22.

The Vikings boys were 45th out of 51 teams.

The Vikings next will host the South Tahoe Relays at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.