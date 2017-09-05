South Tahoe high school tennis topples Churchill

South Tahoe's Mickey Sullivan, Juan Vasquez and the doubles team of Quinn Proctor and Peter Sullivan won all three of their tennis matches Wednesday, Aug. 30, to lead the Vikings over Churchill 14-4 on their home courts in the 3A Northern Region opener.

"I was very happy with our team performance," said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. "We lost five starters from last year's team so many were playing for their first time or at a higher level than they've ever played. Sophomore Juan Vazquez put in a strong performance, winning three tough matches."

Mickey Sullivan, the Vikings top singles player, made it look easy and lost just one game en route to three victories, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.

Vasquez, the Vikings No. 2 singles player, won 6-1 in round one, beat Churchill's top player Alex Perazzo 7-5 in the second round and cruised 6-2 in his final match.

Proctor and Pete Sullivan swept their matches 6-4, 6-2 and 6-1.

Also earning Viking points toward the final score were No. 3 single Bryan Schouten (5-7, 6-4 and 6-0), No. 2 doubles Adin Burns and Ian Smith (3-6, 6-1, 1-6) and No. 3 doubles Jeremiah Dahl and Clyde Rypins (6-2, 1-6, 6-1).