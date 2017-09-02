Viking volleyers sweep past Incline

McKenna Brewer smashed 13 kills and made five blocks Thursday to help lead the South Tahoe Vikings volleyball team to a 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-16) victory over visiting Incline.

Brewer teamed with fellow middle hitter Layne Hembree to make eight blocks. Hembree added four kills.

"Our offense was led by our middle hitters McKenna and Layne who did an excellent job owning the net and putting the ball down," said Vikings head coach Kel Racca.

Sophia Hedqvist had six kills and three blocks for the Vikings and Hailey Naccarato made 21 digs and served for three aces and Tyler Pevenage had 25 assists and served for a pair of aces.

"Tyler commanded the offense and dished the ball beautifully for our hitters and Hailey kept us in the game defensively," Racca said.

The Vikings play Saturday, Sept. 2, in the North Tahoe Tournament then on Wednesday head to Dayton. Their next home match is Friday, Sept. 15, against Elko.