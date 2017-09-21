Vikings girls earn tie vs. defending state champ Truckee

Ashley Trejo scored the tying goal in the 60th minute Wednesday night to help the South Tahoe Vikings girls' soccer team earn a 1-1 tie with the defending state champion Truckee Wolverines.

Trejo's goal, the only one scored against Truckee in five league games, came from a crossing pass by freshman Kelsey Hogan to Giovana De Loia who laid off the ball to Trejo, who converted from about 20 yards. Her shot grazed the keeper's fingertips and found the back of the net.

"This game was a big confidence booster for a young team that continues to improve at a great pace," said Vikings head coach Mark Salmon.

South Tahoe didn't create a lot of scoring chances in the first half and surrendered Truckee's lone goal, off the left foot of star striker Ava Seelenfreund, who rifled a low shot past the Vikings freshman keeper Phoebe Barkann.

"We played a little direct in the first half which is typical when nerves are high plus we allowed too many balls into their star forward Ava, who found space between the line and was able to create their lone score in the match," Salmon said.

South Tahoe "calmed down" and took control of play in the second half. The Vikings held possession and limited the Wolverines' attack "considerably."

Truckee (4-0-1) leads the 3A Northern League standings along with North Tahoe (4-0-1) with South Tahoe (3-3-1, 2-0-1 3A North) in third place.

The Vikings next will host Elko (1-3 3A North) at 5 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe.