Vikings look to bounce back on road vs. Fernley

South Tahoe is looking for a bounce-back performance Friday night and they'll have to do it against a team they haven't had great success against over the past seven years.

The Vikings football team beat Friday's opponent Fernley last year 36-8, but they lost the six previous seasons before breaking that streak.

And most of the games in those six losses weren't that close. The average score was 31-16.

The Vikings (1-1 3a Northern League) don't want to be herded again by the Vaqueros (2-1, 2-0 3A Northern League), they'd rather have a repeat of last year's performance.

After crushing Sparks in their season opener, the Vikings came out listless last week against defending league champion Spring Creek. They showed signs of life at times, and made some good plays but the negative far outweighed the positive.

"A lot of guys played really well, but unfortunately it wasn't 11 of us at the same time," Franklin said last week after the loss. "It was popcorn, everyone took turns making a mistake at an inopportune time and that's not gonna win football games."

The Vikings will also be on the road for the first time this season. They will make the two-hour drive for the 7 p.m. kickoff. The junior varsity Vikings (1-1), who suffered a close, tough loss last week, will play at 5 p.m.