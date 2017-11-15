Vikings’ Rosales, Marzocco awarded for strong soccer season

South Tahoe senior Armando Rosales and sophomore Oscar Marzocco both earned conference awards for their strong soccer seasons, during which the Vikings advanced to the state 3A semifinals.

Rosales, a forward, and Marzocco, a midfielder, each were named to the Northern League Second Team.

Eight players were given Honorable Mention including forwards Andy Salazar and Gio Yanez, midfielders Danny Hernandez and Kevin Vazquez, defenders Ignacio Vazquez and Isaac Sanchez, utility-man Brandon Estrada and keeper Sergio Rodriguez.

"The soccer program is back on the right track and we are proud of our boys," said Vikings head coach Leon Abravanel. "They took the demands we placed on them and ran with them. We had our ups and downs this season, but this year's team laid a strong foundation to build off of for years to come. I couldn't ask for a better group of seniors and am amazed with how close the guys are to one another."

Winning state was a priority, but nothing was more important than the players' academics. And the cumulative grade point average of the team rose "significantly."

Special team awards went to Yanez, the Golden Boot, Ignacio Vazquez was the Defensive Player of the year and Ethan Nelson was Mr. Viking.

The first-year coach was proud of what his team accomplished, and how far they went in the playoffs, after only beginning training in mid-August.

"I can confidently say we had a positive season," Abravanel said. "We are all disappointed we did not accomplish our ultimate goal of winning state, which will be our goal every year, but we can be proud of the effort we put in individually and as a unit."

Abravanel was also thankful for South Tahoe Athletic Director Pat Harnett for his effort and helping him transition into coaching, Susanne Bull for being an "amazing" team manager, and Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Ernie's for hosting fundraisers.

"The effort for 2018 starts now," Abravanel said. "Winning a state championship is the by-product of years of individual effort from players and teams. It's time to go to work."