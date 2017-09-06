 Vikings soccer ties Douglas | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Vikings soccer ties Douglas

The South Tahoe boys' soccer team earned a 1-1 tie Thursday, Aug. 31, against 4A school Douglas on its home turf.

The junior varsity Vikings earned a 3-0 victory.

The Vikings (1-2-1) begin play in the 3A Northern League at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Tahoe Middle School.

