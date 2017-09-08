Marzocco, Salazar lead Vikings soccer to victory in league opener against Incline

Oscar Marzocco scored the go-ahead goal with about 27 minutes left Wednesday to help the Vikings boys' soccer team beat Incline 3-1 in its 3A Northern League opener at South Tahoe.

Marzocco, a sophomore, blasted a low line drive with his right foot from about 15 yards out and beat Incline's diving goalkeeper with a shot into the lower left corner of the net.

His score broke a 1-1 tie at halftime.

Viking senior Andy Salazar later scored his second goal of the game off an assist from senior Armando Rosales to put the game away.

"Our team learned how to finish a game today," said Vikings head coach Leon Abravanel. "We still have awhile until we reach our potential, but our staff is proud of their effort. Thank you to all the fans that attended the game, the support is appreciated and necessary."

Salazar scored his first goal from point blank range to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead. Salazar received a deflection in the box from Rosales following a corner kick from Marzocco and rifled a shot past the keeper.

Incline scored a few moments later with about 10 minutes left in the half.

The Vikings (2-2-1, 1-0 3A Northern League) will have over a week off before their next game, Friday, Sept. 15, on the road against Sparks.