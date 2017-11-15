Warriors beaten by Pahranagat in playoffs for 3rd straight year

The Whittell Warriors football season came to an end for the third straight season against the Pahranagat Panthers in Alamo, Nevada.

The Warriors fell to the Panthers 54-6 in the semifinals of the class 1A state championships.

Whittell started strong, stopping the Panthers on their opening possession and marching right down the field to take a 6-0 lead.

"We had a great start," said Warriors head coach Phillip Bryant. "They initially had trouble stopping us as we used decoy pulls to influence their linebackers."

But a turnover on the first play of their next possession set up the Panthers in Whittell territory and they converted and started rolling.

"They made some adjustments that created problems for us," Bryant said. "We missed several scoring opportunities as we overthrew open receivers or simply missed our offensive reads. But the bottom line is they were very good in all phases of the game. Their size was a problem for us and their execution was flawless. We simply got beat by a better team."