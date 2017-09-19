Warriors jump on Pyramid Lake early, cruise to win

The Whittell Warriors football team used another dominating performance Friday and made it three straight wins to start the season.

The Warriors jumped all over Pyramid Lake early and had a running clock in the second quarter. They cruised to a 58-0 victory over their host.

"We have been praising our defense since the start of the season and it is certainly well deserved," said Warriors head coach Phillip Bryant. "The offense is definitely on track since that first game. We are not turning the ball over and our backs are getting big yards with the openings created by the front line and lead blockers."

Bryant said quarterback Isaiah Womack is throwing the ball well, and Corey Huber and Dalton Warswick make a great triple threat coming out of the backfield.

Womack ran for three scores against Pyramid Lake while Huber had two and Warswick one.

Freshman Jack "Whitey" White also scored on a short run for the Warriors (3-0, 1-0 1A North West 8-man League).

"We still need work on the passing game but it is tough to throw when you are up big in the first quarter," Bryant said. "We have good receivers in Nic Buchholz and Trent Dingman and good quarterbacks so we need to take more advantage of that early."

The Warriors have outscored their opponents 156-6 through three games.

Whittell will play Excel Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in Sparks.