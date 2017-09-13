We’re No. 8
September 13, 2017
The Lake Tahoe Community College men received its highest ever in season ranking Tuesday, Sept. 12, when the United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division III Men's National Poll was released.
The Coyotes are unbeaten through seven games (5-0-2) and are ranked No. 8 in the nation. They moved up four spots from the previous poll published a week earlier.
"We are extremely honored," said head coach Nicholas Arbelaez. "It's all about the players and the hard work they've put in since Day 1. We are so young but to reach these heights so early is quite an honor. As coaches, we work hard all year to develop relationships with these athletes and it's a testament to them where we are. Hard work is still ahead of us but we are humbled to be eighth in the nation."
Lake Tahoe was 4-0-1 when the poll was released and went 1-0-1 with a victory Sunday and a tie Friday.
The Coyotes got four goals from four different players as they trounced De Anza 4-1 Sunday at home.
Francisco Serrano, Sean Keith, Jose Estrada, Manny Sarabia each found the back of the net in the victory.
The Coyotes tied American River 3-3 Friday in Sacramento.
Lake Tahoe next will visit San Francisco City at 4 p.m. Friday.
