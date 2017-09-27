Whittell football wins offensive slugfest vs. Excel

Whittell junior quarterback Isaiah Womack rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 58 and another score to pace the Warriors football to a 62-26 victory Saturday afternoon over Excel Christian in Sparks, Nevada.

Womack averaged an amazing 23 yards per carry and has 589 yards in four games on just 29 attempts — just over 20 yards a tote. Connor Huber rushed for 113 yards and four TDs and Dalton Warswick carried 15 times for 101 yards and a score to lead the Warriors 490-yard ground attack.

"Isaiah had a big game, Dalton put us in great position with his power running and Corey finished off several drives with quick hitting touchdowns," said Warriors head coach Phillip Bryant. "But even with all the yardage, we had just an average score on blocking and that has to improve if we expect to make a serious run for the title."

The defense, which had given up just six points in the Warriors first three games, had some difficulty slowing down Excel's attack, surrendering 248 yards rushing and almost five yards per attempt.

"We gave up quite a few yards in the Excel game and they deserve credit for attacking us in areas we have been struggling with," Bryant said. "It proves we need to have some people step up in the absence of some regular starters. It's fixable and up to the staff to take the necessary steps and for the players to re-establish some focus. It's these experiences that make us better or step us backwards."

Gunnar Barnwell made the lion's share of tackles for Whittell, leading the team with 15, 10 solo. He also made a sack. Also for the Warriors defense, Nic Buchholz and Warswick made 12 tackles and Bastion Elkins and Connor Huber each made 10 stops, Alex Byer and Genaro Mena each made nine tackles and freshman Mason Brown recorded a sack.

Whittell (4-0, 2-0 1A Northern West League) and Virginia City (4-0, 2-0 1A Northern West) are tied atop the league standings with four teams, Excel, Coleville, Smith Valley and Mineral County all tied for third at 1-1. Sierra Lutheran and Pyramid Lake are 0-2.

The Warriors next will host Coleville Friday at South Tahoe Middle School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.