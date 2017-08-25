Whittell opens grid season Friday in Mammoth

The Whittell Warriors will open their football season Friday, Aug. 25 against the Mammoth Huskies at Mammoth Lakes.

The Warriors reached the playoffs last season, losing in the NIAA Class 1A State semifinals, but recorded nine victories in 11 games. They finished second in the 1A Northern-West League.

Whittell head coach Phil Bryant told the Tribune last week that he had a fair number of returning players but still had to decide on his quarterback. The battle was between juniors Trent Dingman and Isaiah Womack.

The Warriors return two of the most prolific running backs in the league in junior Dalton Warswick and senior Corey Huber who rushed for 965 and 714 yards, respectively, last season.

The Warriors will have a week off before hosting Eureka on Friday, Sept. 8 in their home opener. They open league play a week later at Pyramid Lake in Nixon, Nevada.