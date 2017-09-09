Whittell whips Eureka in South Lake Tahoe
September 9, 2017
The Whittell Warriors football team made quick work of Eureka Friday night at South Tahoe Middle School, beating the Vandals 56-6.
Corey Huber rushed for over 200 yards, Dalton Warswick added 140 yards on the ground and quarterback Isaiah Womack scored on a 56-yard run on the first play of the game.
Whittell head coach Phil Bryant said Gunnar Barnwell was a monster on defense and special teams along with Nick Buchholz.
Whittell played in South Lake because its home field in Zephyr Cove is under a complete renovation. The Warriors will play three more times at the middle school.
The Warriors (2-0) play next Friday at Pyramid Lake.
