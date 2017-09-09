Whittell whips Eureka in South Lake Tahoe

The Whittell Warriors football team made quick work of Eureka Friday night at South Tahoe Middle School, beating the Vandals 56-6.

Corey Huber rushed for over 200 yards, Dalton Warswick added 140 yards on the ground and quarterback Isaiah Womack scored on a 56-yard run on the first play of the game.

Whittell head coach Phil Bryant said Gunnar Barnwell was a monster on defense and special teams along with Nick Buchholz.

Whittell played in South Lake because its home field in Zephyr Cove is under a complete renovation. The Warriors will play three more times at the middle school.

The Warriors (2-0) play next Friday at Pyramid Lake.