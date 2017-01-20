11th annual Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo set for Saturday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Event, North America’s largest venue for all things alpine touring, telemark and splitboard, returns this weekend.

Alpenglow Sports has once again partnered with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for the 11th annual Backcountry Demo event on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A community-oriented leader in the backcountry industry for 30-plus years, the Tahoe City shop has worked hard to foster the largest, and most well-known backcountry demo event in North America.

“With the mainstream popularization of backcountry skiing and riding, we felt there was a great opportunity to create a fun demo event,” said owner Brendan Madigan. “When your backcountry equipment can ski virtually as well as your resort rig, at half the weight, it’s a pretty compelling story. But as with anything, the proof is in the performance, which people can experiment with this January.”

The event is held annually at Alpine Meadows ski resort, a destination known for popular hikes, great out-of-bounds terrain, and easy to access side-country. The event provides a forum to perpetuate the enthusiasm for all aspects of in-area and backcountry skiing.

Participating vendors will include DPS, Black Crows, Dynafit, Tecnica, Blizzard, G3, Scarpa, NTN, Salomon, Scott, Marker, Volkl, Twenty-Two Designs, La Sportiva, Voile, Moment, Julbo, Fly Low, Jones Snowboards and more. The revolutionary Meidjo telemark binding will also be on hand.

The event is free, but participants must possess a valid lift ticket or season pass from Alpine Meadows or Squaw Valley, along with a driver’s license and credit card for deposit. Call 530-583-6917 with questions.

This article was provided by Tahoe City-based Alpenglow Sports. Visit http://www.alpenglowsports.com to learn more.