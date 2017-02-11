Kirkwood’s race team shows up across the board | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation (KSEF) closed out the month of January with a strong performance.

For a small team than focuses on weekend skiing instead of full-time athletics, KSEF athletes ranging from ages 8 to 18 fought that “weekend warrior” stereotype by filling a good portion of the front page race results. Due to the storm cycles, USSA and Tahoe League races had been postponed, causing races at all age levels to stack up and occur over the course of several weekends.

For the U10 Giant Slalom (GS) races at Alpine Meadows, Autum Ellingford placed first the first day and third the second day, while Blaise Turnbull won a first for U8’s, which was fourth among U10’s on the first day. And on the second day he came in first and fifth respectively. Unfortunately, the U12 class ran into some issues and could not race. The team hopes to see a showing in future races. Jett Simunaci raced Slalom (SL) at Diamond Peak, improving his overall result from 19th on the first day to a seventh place finish on the second.

The U16 class raced three days that weekend — the normal format for their regional qualifiers. This race occurred at Squaw Valley and was set on the upcoming Women’s World Cup hill, Dog Leg run connecting into Red Dog. Kayla Louis improved each day placing 22nd, 18th and 14th respectively. Her single second runs improved upon her first runs and placed 16th, 13th and 12th respectively.

The U19 class raced alongside the stacked U16 field at Squaw Valley. Brynna Reilly scored a first place medal on the first day, while Mary Weyland placed second for U19 women on the second day. For U19 men, Tristan Deatherage laid down four solid runs over two fairly bumpy days with second place finishes on each day.

The Tahoe League races also stacked up, with a U8/10 GS race at Northstar and U12/14/16 GS race at Sierra-at-Tahoe. Blaise Wazna-Blank had a third place finish for the U8’s, while the U10’s Martin Toudjarski finished in fourth, followed by teammate Vouk Petrovic-Praun finishing in 14th.

Antoni Kalkowski skied to a first place finish in the boys U16+ followed by Brynna Reilly with a second in U16+ ladies. Carly McAdam held second and Allyson Jolly finished ninth in U14 Girls, and the much improved Ada Petrovic-Praun took fourth place for the U12 Girls. Noah Satusky got a 14th, while teammate Harry McAdam finished 19th in the U12 boys.