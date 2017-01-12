Nordic ski racing season gets underway | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation Nordic ski race season got underway at the Auburn Ski Club facilities located at the top of Donner Summit Friday, Jan 6. Racers were greeted with beautiful sunny skies and cold temperatures, along with fresh snow. The Foothill Classic race is a 5 kilometer event where the skiers compete in the “classic” (stride) form of cross country skiing. The high school racers did two 2.5 kilometer hilly loops, while the middle schoolers did a single loop.

The high school boys raced first.

Mammoth High School’s Trace Calvin won the race with a time of 14 minutes and 54 seconds (14:54). For the South Tahoe Vikings, sophomore Christopher Hoefer was the top finisher, placing 14th with a time of 19:08.

Hoefer was followed closely by another sophomore, Ryan Newberger in the 16th position and a time of 19:46. Senior Freeman George, who is returning to Nordic after a year abroad, placed 21st, with a time of 20:11. Rounding out the Vikings top four varsity team, for scoring, was junior David Holmes, placing 25th in 22:07.

The remaining skiers for the Viking boys team were Charlie Filce (26th place) 23:07, Forrest McCann (27) 23:09, JP Embry (31) 24:51, Dillon King (32) 24:52 and Ben Sherwin (33) 25:14.

The girl’s race was led by a very strong showing from the Sugar Bowl Academy team, who had the top skiers. Their effort was led by Ella Kuzyk, who won with a time of 17:04.

For the Lady Vikings, junior Jessie Brown had a very strong performance, by skiing a time of 22:45, good enough for 12th place. Her teammate Theresa Sandborn, also a junior, placed 17th with a time of 28:20.

The remaining skiers for the Viking girl’s team were freshman Hannah Trew (20) 28:34, Fabienne Ebner, a junior exchange student from Switzerland (25) 32:45, Emily Dilts (26) 33:04, and Evelyn George (31) 34:17.

The Viking Nordic team will return to action Friday, Jan. 13, with the Sugar Bowl Freestyle event, hosted at the Sugar Bowl Academy.

Mark Hoefer is coach of the South Tahoe High School Nordic ski team.