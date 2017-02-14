Sierra-at-Tahoe offers nearly half-price lift tickets for Snowsports Week | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Sierra-at-Tahoe offers nearly half-price lift tickets for Snowsports Week
February 14, 2017
After a week of storms, it’s time to get back out on the mountain — and at a low cost. Snowsports Week at Sierra-at-Tahoe is Monday through Thursday, Feb. 13-16, and discount lift tickets are available at local retailers for $50 (in comparison to the regular $97 price tag).
The deal is not available at Sierra-at-Tahoe, and advance purchase is required. Tickets are available at the following locations:
Meyers
Tahoe Paradise Chevron, Lira’s Market and Sunrise Ski Shop
South Lake Tahoe
Powder House on Pioneer Trail, Rainbow Mountain Sports, The Rock House Sports, George’s Ski & Snowboard, Grocery Outlet, The Ski Renter, South Tahoe Ski and Board, CVS at Bijou Center and the Y, Lake Tahoe Community College Bookstore and Foundation Office, Knights Inn, Barton Foundation and Raley’s at the Y
Stateline
All Powder House locations, Sports Ltd and Raley’s in the Village Shopping Center
Out of town
The Ski Renter and Strawberry Market in Twin Bridges, Fresh Pond Trading Post and Crystal View Station in Pollock Pines, and Wine Country Chevron Station in Camino
Discount lift tickets can also be purchased online at http://www.bartonhealth.org/snowsports.
All proceeds from ticket sales go to local nonprofit organizations Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation, Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation, Lake Tahoe Education Foundation, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care and the Sierra-at-Tahoe Education Foundation.
Lift tickets must be used between Monday, Feb. 13, and Thursday, Feb. 16.
Sierra-at-Tahoe is located off U.S. 50, at 1111 Sierra-at-Tahoe Road in Twin Bridges, and open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Snowsports Week. For more information, call 530-659-7453.
