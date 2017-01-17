Ski with a forest ranger returns to Heavenly Mountain at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tons of new snow has fallen in the Lake Tahoe Basin during the past several weeks, just in time to ski with a ranger.

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit invites the public to ski with a forest ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort beginning Friday, Jan. 20. Tours begin at the top of the gondola every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. The tours last approximately one hour and continue through April 7, 2017, weather permitting.

Participants must be, at minimum, intermediate level skiers/snowboarders and provide their own lift ticket. Reservations are not required and attendance is on a first-come first-served basis. Participants are asked to meet at the top of the Heavenly gondola.

This conservation education program offers the public an opportunity to learn about the mission and role of the Forest Service in ski area management, to improve public understanding of natural resource processes and issues, and to promote environmental literacy and stewardship.

Programs are led by U.S. Forest Service Conservation Education staff and volunteers, and are made possible through a cooperative effort between Heavenly Mountain Resort and the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Those seeking more information can contact Reanna Suela at 530-543-2789 or rsuela@fs.fed.us. More information also can be found at visit http://bit.ly/2j35c4y.