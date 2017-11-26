Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows named No. 1 ski resort in North America

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows emerged as the top ski resort in the country for the third year in a row, a poll showed.

The USA Today and 10Best 2018 Readers’ Choice Poll for “Best Ski Resort” named Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows as the winner out of 20 resorts on the list.

A panel of pro skiers and snowboarders nominated the resorts.

“To be recognized as the USA Today and 10Best Readers’ Choice Winner of ‘Best Ski Resort’ for the third consecutive year is something for which our entire community can be very proud,” said Andy Wirth, president of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, in a statement.

“Daily, over 5 million people read USA Today, so this award is that much more meaningful — it’s a true honor to be recognized by a broad nationwide audience.

“As to our mountains and community: we all have an inherent and genuine love for these legendary mountains and for our overall community. We are truly honored to be stewards of these great mountains and receive this award.”

Recommended Stories For You

Squaw Valley opened on Nov. 17 for the 2017-18 season. Alpine Meadows opened on Nov. 18 for the 2017-18 season.