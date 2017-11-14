Squaw Valley’s Alpenglow Winter Film Series begins

'Tis the season for winter films, and this weekend Squaw Valley continues its annual tradition with the 12th Alpenglow Sports Winter Film Series. The five-show run begins on Thursday, Nov. 16, with co-founder Dave Nettle's "Double Trouble: A World Traveler's Quest for the Vertical World."

"As co-founder of the Winter Film Series, Dave Nettle has been cultivating mountain community in North Lake Tahoe through his compelling tales of adventure for well over 30 years, and it's always such an honor to kick off the series with him," said event coordinator Brendan Madigan.

So what is this annual event all about?

"The Winter Film Series represents a unique opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate a shared passion of mountain adventure. It's an event that perpetuates the connectivity of our mountain tribe while raising vital funds for local nonprofits making a tangible difference in our community," said Madigan.

Future speakers include high-altitude mountaineer Adrian Ballinger, adventure and surf photographer Chris Burkard, skier and climber Hilaree O'Neil and alpinist Barry Blanchard.

This five-part series features one show per month from November through January, and two shows in February.

The first installment of the Alpenglow Winter Film Series begins at 7 p.m. and is free to attend. Events are held at Squaw Valley's Olympic Village Lodge.

Learn more online at http://www.squawalpine.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action