Stacy Jones Band and Complicated Animals headline Live at Lakeview | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Live at Lakeview's sixth season continues on Thursday, June 29, with performances from Stacy Jones Band and Complicated Animals that begin at 4:30 p.m.

"SJB continues to blow fans away with their high-energy, genre-bending performances. Amazing vocals, incredible musicianship, outstanding songwriting and powerful, dynamic arrangements — it's easy to understand why Stacy and her band are captivating the crowds and gathering new fans at each event they perform," states the band's Facebook biography.

"Stacy Jones not only impresses with a vocal richness beyond her years, but is also a top-notch harmonica player as well as playing keyboards and acoustic guitar."

The band additionally includes drummer Rick Bowen, bassist Tom Jones and guitarist Jeff Menteer.

Brazilian American duo Complicated Animals also takes the Lakeview Commons stage on Thursday, June 29.

"Their debut EP 'In This Game' features six songs in the duos' self-coined Indie Nova genre. The style mixes breezy, Indie Pop with a touch of vintage Brazilian Bossa Nova," states Complicated Animals' online biography.

The EP dropped in February 2015, but members Monica da Silva and Chad Alger previously worked together on 2011's "Brasilissima," an album released under da Silva's name.

Additional information about the concerts, which are held at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Lakeview Avenue, is available at http://www.liveatlakeview.com.

Free parking is located at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, and Lakeview Commons offers a free bike valet each week.

— Lake Tahoe Action