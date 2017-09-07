Stephen Stills & Judy Collins make a stop at Stateline

Renowned '60s musicians Stephen Stills and Judy Collins will take the stage together on Tahoe's South Shore this weekend as part of their first-ever combined tour.

"This summer, the two icons of folk will celebrate the golden anniversary of their formative time together. Their joint summer tour marks the first time ever Stills and Collins have been onstage together.

"For this once-in-a-lifetime experience, the two music legends will pull from their rich catalogs, debut songs from their upcoming album, due out summer of 2017, and share warm and intimate stories from their journeys and the 1960s folk and Laurel Canyon scenes they helped build," states the duo's online biography.

Stills & Collins' debut album, "Everybody Knows," is due out Sept. 22 this year, adding to the excitement that came along with Collins' Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album ("Silver Skies Blue") back in February.

Adding to a list of lengthy accomplishments, Stills was placed at No. 28 on David Fricke's 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, published by Rolling Stone Magazine.

"He also has the added distinction of being the first artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice in one night (for his work with CSN and Buffalo Springfield)," continues the bio.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets for the performance range from $50-$70, plus tax, and are available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

The show takes place at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline, on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m.

Learn more about the duo at http://www.stephenstillsjudycollins.com, or on Facebook (@stillsandcollins).

— Lake Tahoe Action