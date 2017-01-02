Kindness & Kudos: Successful silent auction | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Tahoe Association of Realtors would like to thank all of the generous donors that helped make our silent auction on Dec. 10 a success. We raised more than $1,200 toward future scholarship awards for South Tahoe graduating seniors and community service projects in South Lake Tahoe!

Donors include: Tami Africa, Michelle Blue-Benedict, Blue Angel Café, Don and Janice Bosson, Mary Briggs, Elements Day Spa, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Homes & Land – Paul and Ann Johnson, Rhonda Keen, Dean Kellogg, Lakeside Inn & Casino, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, On Tahoe Time – Jana Nelson, Riva Grill, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Theresa Souers, South Shore Bikes, and Yoga Shala.

South Tahoe Association of Realtors