Kudos & Kindness: Successful South Lake Tahoe Senior Citizens Inc. holiday party | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Many thanks to the following, who assisted South Lake Tahoe Senior Citizens, Inc. in planning its holiday-Christmas party for Saturday, Dec. 3, at Harveys Resort Casino: Veronica Arriaga, national salesperson; Karen Lantz-Feith, convention services manager; Brad Budd, banquet operations manager; Laurie Evangelista, banquet captain; Samuel Garcia, banquet steward; and all the wait staff at the luncheon. Also, thank you to Fabrizio for his music and singing and Marcia Sarosik and her teachers and students, Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars for their performances at the party. It was all great!

Arline June Gordon

South Lake Tahoe