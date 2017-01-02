Kindness & Kudos: Successful Winter Extravaganza | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The South Lake Tahoe Library would like to send a special thank you to the SOS Outreach teen volunteers for helping out with our Winter Extravaganza event. They were a big help in assisting children, teens and adults in creating handmade holiday decorations.

We would also like to say thank you to Santa and Mrs. Claus for coming to the library to take photos and visit with the children, which made the event extra special. The staff at the South Lake Tahoe Library would also like to thank the community and the Friends of the Library for their continued support and to wish everyone a very happy holidays!

Sincerely,

South Lake Tahoe Library staff