Where to watch the Super Bowl on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The biggest game of the year is finally upon us — on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Atlanta Falcons face off against the New England Patriots in the most-watched sporting event in the nation. Super Bowl LI takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston at 3:30 p.m., so where will you watch the game? Luckily, we have suggestions.

Edgewood Tahoe

The venue’s Brooks Bar & Deck will open at 11:30 a.m. for the big game, and will feature team-themed food specials in addition to its regular menu. All televisions will be tuned to Super Bowl LI, so you won’t have to worry about that one tall guy blocking your vision.

Learn more at http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com, or call 775-588-2787.

The Beach Retreat & Lodge

Located in South Lake Tahoe, the on-site Tavern is home to 12 televisions and will offer a special Super Bowl menu for the event.

Enjoy $2 hot dogs throughout the game, in addition to $2 Bloody Marys during the first quarter, $2 drafts and half-priced wings during the second, $3 beer/shot combos at halftime, $4 vodka Red Bulls in the third quarter and $6 chili and draft beer during the fourth.

Additional information is available at http://www.tahoebeachretreat.com.

Stateline Casinos

All four casinos are hosting viewing parties for Sunday’s festivities. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the party at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, which boasts free admission in addition to plentiful food and drink specials.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa also begins the fun at 2:30 p.m. For $35, guests ages 21 and over are invited to Blu Nightclub for private viewing, large screens and all-you-can-eat stadium food. Call 775-450-6373 to reserve VIP booth and bottle service.

Vinyl, located in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, kicks the party off along with the game at 3:30 p.m. The $20 entry fee includes one free drink, access to a buffet of stadium food, Guitar Hero competition, a sports memorabilia stand, prize drawings and a free after-party featuring DJ Jampagne. William Hill sports betting is also available at the casino.

Lakeside Inn and Casino has hosted NFL parties all season long, and the establishment continues the trend for the Super Bowl. The Tavern Bar features over 10 draft beers and game-time meals and snacks like wings, tacos, nachos, fries and more.

Sports Bars

Scattered throughout South Shore are bars that are sure to have the game on. Check out Brother’s Bar & Grill, which has an outdoor patio with a 110-inch screen in addition to nine indoor flat screen TVs, Classic Cue Sports Bar & Grille, which features NFL football specials along with pool tables, foosball and multiple televisions, or Turn 3 Sports Bar, which refers to itself as the community watering hole.

Other spots to check out include McP’s Taphouse, located near Stateline, Steamers Bar & Grill, and Sonney’s BBQ Shack.