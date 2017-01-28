Support for booster clubs | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The STHS and GWHS booster clubs participated in SnowGlobe by running the merchandising booths. The SnowGlobe staff was unbelievable: Chad Donnelly, Leah Chisholm, Lauren Winschester, Kaitlin (in accounting), Erin (credential) and Luke White. The job was a little larger than described, but it was a great learning experience and fundraiser for both schools.

We would like to thank the following people and businesses that helped us pull this endeavor off: LTVA, Thrans, Barton Foundation, Meeks Lumber, the Yochheim families, the Heidel family, Mr. Rippett, Mr. Jones, Ms. VanDoren, Ms. Reyes, Dylan and Quinn Kixmiller, the Sullivan family, Makena Snipes, Gaby Trachsel, Kody Dangtongdee, the Krolicki family, Aurora Gooch and many more — sorry if we didn’t list you. Our fearless, always smiling leader was Kate Krolicki — we couldn’t have done this event without you. Thank you all, looking forward to next year.

STHS and GWHS booster clubs