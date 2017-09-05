Surgeon joins trauma care team at Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe

A third surgeon has joined the trauma team at Barton Health, representing another advancement in the health system's effort to bolster its surgical offerings.

Dr. Sandra Taylor, a board-certified physician with expertise in general surgery, trauma life support and minimally invasive surgery, joined Barton in July.

She is no stranger to the demands that occur in an area with active community members and tourists, according to Barton. In Colorado, she provided surgery services for nearly 10 years to patients at Boulder Community Hospital, a level II trauma center, and Avista Adventist Hospital, a level III trauma center.

She attended medical school at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver and completed her residency at UC Davis Health in Sacramento. She has a master's in tropical medicine and international health, and has provided medical humanitarian work for people in Cameroon, Kenya, India, and Mexico.

Barton Memorial Hospital, a level III trauma center, is equipped to quickly provide care for patients in the critical, "golden hour" of trauma — the first hour of care when lifesaving measures are provided after a major traumatic injury. Trauma centers guarantee services for necessary care, including the immediate availability of surgeons, emergency medicine physicians, nurses, lab and x-ray technicians, respiratory therapists, and life support equipment, according to Barton.

Taylor joins fellow surgeons Kimberly Evans and Gregory Eyre. The three see patients in South Lake Tahoe for elective and emergency surgical needs.

For more information about Barton General Surgery and the surgical procedures available, call 530-543-5691 or visit bartonhealth.org/generalsurgery.