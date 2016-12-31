Tahoe Daily Tribune’s 10 most read stories from 2016 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

From fires, to bears on a crowded Lake Tahoe beach, to a bachelorette party gone awry thanks to marijuana brownies, to celebrity golf, there was no shortage of news on the South Shore in 2016.

With 2017 right on the horizon, here are the top 10 most read stories published by the Tahoe Daily Tribune in 2016, starting with our most read story.

South Lake Tahoe Emerald Fire LIVE updates — follow for breaking news

A fire that broke out in the Cascade Lake/ Emerald Bay region of South Lake Tahoe forced evacuations in Spring Creek, Cathedral, West shore of Fallen Leaf Lake, Cascade Properties and Cascade Lake, while keeping fire crews busy over the course of a weekend in Octoeber.

Tahoe snowpack rebounds with March storms, California drought remains a concern

After a quiet February, the Tahoe region’s snowpack recovered significantly following early March storms.

Attorney alleges negligence, prejudice in South Lake Tahoe officer-involved shooting

A civil suit filed by a lawyer representing the parents of a 22-year-old man shot and killed by police last June accuses the South Lake Tahoe Police Department of a variety of misconduct during and after the shooting.

Marijuana brownies send bachelorette party to ER in South Lake Tahoe

Ten women from a bachelorette party in South Lake Tahoe found themselves in the emergency room after eating pot brownies they reportedly obtained through a ride-share company during the weekend of July 29-31.

Video of mother bear and cubs swimming at crowded Lake Tahoe beach goes viral (video)

A video featuring a mother bear and her two cubs swimming at Pope Beach — with beach-goers and kayakers watching and filming nearby — was sent into the Tahoe Daily Tribune on Aug. 2; and after posting it to Facebook, the video went viral.

‘Ninja road stars’ piercing tires in South Lake Tahoe

At least two incidents of punctured tires due to spikes in the roads have been reported to police over the past two weeks.

Lake Tahoe weather: 1-3 feet of snow, 100 mph winds for weekend storm

The National Weather Service has “high confidence” that forecast winter storms will bring plenty of snow to high elevation areas at Lake Tahoe and Truckee this weekend through Monday, March 7.

Possible charges in South Lake Tahoe police shooting caught in law change

Who should determine whether a police officer faces criminal charges after the use of deadly force — a district attorney or a grand jury — is at the heart of a legal argument surrounding the June death of Kris Jackson in South Lake Tahoe.

Who to watch at this year’s Tahoe celebrity golf tournament

The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament returns to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course Friday through Sunday. This year’s field includes plenty of familiar faces among its dozens of sports stars and entertainers.

Meet Blue: Teen writes books about being homeless in South Lake Tahoe

Blue Balcita is not your average 16-year-old girl. She’s penned five books, already graduated from high school and is making her way through college — and at age 13 she was homeless in South Lake Tahoe.