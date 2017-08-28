Tahoe Douglas Fire: Blaze at NV Energy plant likely cause of Lake Tahoe South Shore power outage

A structure fire at an NV Energy plant in Zephyr Cove is likely the cause of a power outage impact much of Lake Tahoe's South Shore, according to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

In a tweet sent around 8:25 a.m. Monday, the district said it was responding to the structure fire right off U.S. 50 at the NV Energy plant.

The district said the fire was likely the cause of a power outage impacting the South Shore on both California and Nevada sides.

The Tribune will update this story as more details emerge.

#Outage in SLT/Markleville area affecting 15,000 customers due to NV Energy sub fire. No est. restoration time. — Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) August 28, 2017

#Outage in SLT area affecting 5,500+ due to fire at NV Energy substation that feeds Liberty. No est. restoration yet. — Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) August 28, 2017

Crews are responding to a structure fire at the NV Energy plant off Hwy 50 in Zephyr Cove. — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) August 28, 2017

This fire is likely the cause of the power outage. — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) August 28, 2017