 Tahoe Douglas Fire: Blaze at NV Energy plant likely cause of Lake Tahoe South Shore power outage

A structure fire at an NV Energy plant in Zephyr Cove is likely the cause of a power outage impact much of Lake Tahoe's South Shore, according to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

In a tweet sent around 8:25 a.m. Monday, the district said it was responding to the structure fire right off U.S. 50 at the NV Energy plant.

The district said the fire was likely the cause of a power outage impacting the South Shore on both California and Nevada sides.

